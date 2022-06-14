To the Editor: State Senate Bill 418 isn’t necessary, or it is an example of what is not broken, so there’s not any need to fix it.
Quoting Gov. Chris Sununu, “the voter laws are currently sound.”
SB 418 would create a new type of ballot — an “affidavit ballot” — that would be given to voters on election day who are registering to vote in New Hampshire for the first time and don’t have the required documentation with them, to quote Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin. If the voter documentation has not been received by the deadline, the voter’s private ballot choices are jeopardized.
As a Supervisor of the Checklist and a League of Women Voters New Hampshire member, SB 418 is viewed as problematic for smooth election day procedures. The final election results would be delayed by 10 to 12 days, which would jeopardize New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Supporters of SB 418 must recognize that this bill will cause an increase in election day expenses too, about $27 per mailing when ballots would be pulled.
The fear of Mexicans crossing our country’s southern border to vote in New Hampshire is nonsense. Anyone in the state, eligible to vote, should vote! Use the right to vote, and without the burden of SB 418.
I ask Governor Sununu and the Legislature to review who they are serving, their constituents or the majority political party in Concord. It’s time for Governor Sununu to veto Senate Bill 418.