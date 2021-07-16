Open hearts and minds can heal division in NH
To the Editor: It broke my heart to read about Michael Cameron Ward’s frightening childhood experiences as the only Black boy in his New Hampshire elementary school in the July 12 edition. The culture that permitted such open hostility and violence toward a defenseless child needed to be canceled. Thank goodness his school principal finally intervened and took the initiative to hold the perpetrators responsible. School personnel have a unique responsibility to protect the vulnerable young students in their charge. Many teachers, including myself, take that responsibility very seriously and so do most parents because they want their children to feel safe physically and emotionally in order to learn and thrive in school.
Furthermore, offensive stereotypes need to be identified and discarded from school curriculums. We all have a moral responsibility to reject them if they are blatantly hurtful, offensive or racist. There also should be plenty of room allowed for history to be studied from a variety of perspectives.
Thanks to Mr. Ward for sharing his personal perspective through the story of an innocent little boy who deserved so, so much better. I hope his words encourage a compassionate response and open hearts and minds to a better way forward.
SUSAN JENKINS
Atkinson