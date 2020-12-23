Op-ed was wonderfully written and informative
To the Editor: For 43 years I taught college and high school physics. At parent’s night, I would tell parents that I taught problem-solving skills. Physics was the medium I chose to do so.
Yet physics, I saw, was not the most important subject taught. Over the years I’ve told many a home economics teacher what they taught was far more important than my physics.
All subjects have their varying degree of importance, but to me the three most important subjects are: English, home economics and civics.
Now, I must add another requirement. All students every year should be required to read Nelli Mansour’s “I know freedom isn’t free” op-ed. I thank the Union Leader for printing a wonderfully written and informative article.
JOE HIBISZ
Bradford