Open borders and drugs, NH has had enough of it

To the Editor: As we watch the Biden administration enable the crisis at the border, I can’t help but think how New Hampshire’s opioid epidemic has been exploited by Democrat “open border” policies that have allowed cartels to unlawfully import drugs across our southern border that end up infiltrating our communities. As a Granite Stater, I have seen how this influx of drugs does not only impact border states.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Letter: You can read this and still hate Trump

To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had:

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Monday, August 01, 2022

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …