To the Editor: As we watch the Biden administration enable the crisis at the border, I can’t help but think how New Hampshire’s opioid epidemic has been exploited by Democrat “open border” policies that have allowed cartels to unlawfully import drugs across our southern border that end up infiltrating our communities. As a Granite Stater, I have seen how this influx of drugs does not only impact border states.
We have been battling an opioid epidemic for many years. It baffles me how Maggie Hassan, who saw the detrimental impact of opioids in our state as a former governor, now champions Biden’s irresponsible border policies in the Senate. Her actions seem rather hypocritical. The illegal substances that are crossing our southern border are jeopardizing the safety and health of Americans and it is time that politicians see the impact of their actions. We cannot let elected officials continue to exploit and harm our communities.
To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had:
To the Editor: Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …