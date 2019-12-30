To the Editor: Why does Senator Hassan refuse to acknowledge that addiction rarely begins with the treatment of pain in a medical setting. To include such language in a bill is not only irresponsible but a waste of resources. All the data shows that less than 1% of all those being treated for pain via the use of prescription opioid pain medication ever develop an addiction to this medicine. Why ignore this reality? Does the Senator not recognize that she represents those who suffer with chronic illness and resulting pain as well as those who must face post-op pain? I just don’t understand her unwillingness to listen to the facts.
“As we grapple with the devastating consequences of the opioid epidemic, we know that hospitals need more doctors trained in addiction and pain management in order to treat substance misuse and prevent patients from becoming addicted to opioids in the first place,” said Senator Hassan.
Rather than wasting funds on restricting use by pain patients who are not addicted and do not overdose as part of this bill, put those funds towards more and better treatment strategies for those who are truly addicted to illicit drugs. The New Hampshire DOJ Drug Death Data report for December 2019, which is based on actual toxicology reports, proves that 90 + percent of overdose deaths are due to poly substance abuse and illicit drug abuse. Keeping pain meds from the chronically ill in no ways helps to drive down overdose deaths.
