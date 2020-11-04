General Court could meet at the Whittemore Center
To the Editor: The New Hampshire General Court is required by the state constitution to meet somewhere — not necessarily at the State House — on two specific days this winter: on Dec. 2, 2020 for Organization Day and on Jan. 6, 2021 for Convening Day. Meeting at the State House seems unsafe to many, including myself.
State House reporter Kevin Landrigan reported (State House Dome, Nov. 1, 2020) that the House would be unable to use UNH’s Whittemore Center because the students would be back on campus and because ice hockey season will have started. The House held three session days at the Whittemore Center’s Towse Rink on June 16, June 30 and September 16. The students were back on campus on September 16. (They will however be gone on December 2 and January 6.)
The Whitt’s ice sheet normally would have already been in place in mid-September, although this year it wasn’t put down until a few weeks later. The rink is routinely used during hockey season for non-ice events. In fact, the last event at the arena before the pandemic shut everything down was a gymnastics meet on March 8.
UNH has mixed feelings about inviting us state representatives back after the misbehavior of four dozen or so Republicans in September, who went unmasked and did other things that flouted UNH’s normal rules. But it is still possible for UNH to accommodate the New Hampshire House this winter.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham