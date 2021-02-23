Oppose anti-abortion bills that are wrong for NH
To the Editor: As I watched the public hearings for several extreme anti-reproductive health care bills recently, it was clear that the lawmakers pushing them lack compassion. A bipartisan majority on the House Judiciary Committee must have felt the same way because they made “Inexpedient to Legislate” recommendations against them.
During the hearing for HB 625, which would ban abortion later in pregnancy with limited exceptions, a courageous woman named Dana shared her difficult and traumatic experience accessing abortion later in pregnancy after her son Cameron was diagnosed with a rare and fatal condition. Dana, who lives in Maine, where abortion is banned after 24 weeks, was forced to travel across the country to access the care she needed. Another bill that some state lawmakers are pushing, the so-called “Born Alive” bill, HB 233, is an intentional effort to spread lies about reproductive health care that drives a false narrative about abortion. It’s unnecessary and cruel to families in complex situations.
In New Hampshire, we trust our elected officials to advocate for our health and well-being — these bills do just the opposite. I urge the House to oppose HB 625 and HB 233.
RONNI SHAW
Hampstead