Another gas station isn’t needed or wanted
To the Editor: I would like to state my opposition to the Z1 gas station being proposed for 55 Edward J Roy Drive for the following reasons.
There is only one egress route out of the neighborhood. I own a condo at 50 Edward J Roy Drive and already have extreme difficulty exiting the property, this is a residential neighborhood and that property is zoned residential, and we don’t need or want another gas station/convenience store in our neighborhood. We have plenty! Please stop the big money and big shot attorneys from winning this. It was voted down once, please vote it down again.
We strongly oppose this gas station being built in our neighborhood. It would cause danger to our residents due to increased traffic in a one-way-in, one-way-out community. Not to mention the numerous other factors, like increased crime, decreased home values and changing the face of our neighborhood forever for our children and future generations. We implore the members to do the right thing and keep our families safe.
Building a gas station and convenience store at this location will cause so many quality of life issues and cause safety concerns for the families that live there and the staff and patients of the Hitchcock clinic. We are turning this wonderful neighborhood into an area of excessive traffic, increased crime and unsafe conditions for all!
ANNA BERTONE ANGILLETTA
Wellington Hill Road Manchester