Risking COVID is an odd way to show you oppose Biden
To the Editor: One important symbol of opposition to President Joe Biden is rejecting the COVID vaccine. To some people, opposing the Biden administration now goes so far as to harm themselves. This is unwise, to say the least.
By early December 2021, 40% of Republicans were unvaccinated, compared with fewer than 10% of adult Democrats. Ultimately, this means that Republicans are three times more likely than Democrats to die of COVID. Sadly and ironically, those same Republicans lash out in anger at the pandemic and they absurdly blame Biden for not stopping it.
COVID has now killed about 850,000 Americans. For perspective, only 10 cities in the United States have a population of over 1,000,000.
How can we stop COVID if we do not do it together by recognizing that an individual’s right not to get vaccinated ends where it collides with another individual’s rights not to be infected, that we have to work toward the common good of all?
The unvaccinated will race to a hospital at the first sign of COVID. Why should hospitals have to choose whether to treat a person dying of self-inflicted COVID or another person suffering from a serious illness that has not been self-inflicted? Why should a person, whose quality of life has been gravely affected because they are in need of a hip replacement, have to wait until space occupied in hospitals by COVID patients, most of whom are unvaccinated, becomes available?