To the Editor: Columnist Patrick Hynes (Nov 14, 2021) complained that passage of the infrastructure bill was delayed for a few months. He must have been livid when infrastructure week was delayed for four years under Donald Trump. Others want to physically harm Republicans in the House who voted for the bill. What is it that Republicans really want?
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, is quoted (Nov 15, 2021) that spending $1 trillion on infrastructure will make inflation worse. In New Hampshire we have more than 250 bridges and 700 miles of roads in poor shape. Does that not matter?
Mr. Hynes blames Joe Biden for various price increases. A smart businessperson would know that inflation is being driven by too much demand for too little product. The supply chain problem began in 2020, well before Joe Biden.
President Biden’s policies, including those for fossil fuels, could not have this much impact already. (I’m still trying to figure out how Biden affected the price of firewood. I woke up with a sore back today but I am sure Mr. Hynes would somehow find that to be Biden’s fault too.)
Any smart, reasonable person can research the supposed problems created by Joe Biden to get the real truth. A partisan hack can’t or won’t, so that he can continue to rile gullible Republicans.
New Hampshire’s delegation in Congress stood behind President Biden, and I stand behind my congressional delegation for doing their part to help ordinary Granite Staters.
Tp the Editor: “Will my town receive its own representative?” This was the most frequent request I heard at the listening sessions I attended last month, offered by the Special Committee on Redistricting. The N.H. Constitution (Articles 9 & 11) stipulates that a town meeting a populatio…