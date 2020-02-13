Democracy under siege
To the Editor: The U.S. Constitution and democracy are under siege. The first is arguably the greatest political document in human history; the latter is what has made us a shining light in the world.
The Founding Fathers didn’t see it coming: when a political party controls 2.5 branches of government, the checks and balances of constitutional government can disappear overnight. Indeed, power does corrupt, and we have just learned that the President is above the law. Regardless of party affiliation, he/she can ignore lawful subpoenas, refuse to hand over requested documents, and decline to cooperate with lawful investigations. He/she can ask foreign countries to interfere in our elections. He/she can leverage foreign policy to benefit him/herself.
Add that to other constitutional “amendments” by Trump and the Republicans. Freedom of the press has been replaced with “the press is the enemy of the people.” A democratically-elected President has only three years to nominate judges, because the Senate will not perform advise and consent during an election year (Merrick Garland). The wall between church and state is slowly crumbling (Christian sharia lite?). Witnesses are no longer allowed in the pursuit of justice.
And white supremacy, patriarchy, and xenophobia are back, baby!
Democracy? Elections have been corrupted by big money (Citizens United), foreign interference, outright lies & widespread misinformation, voter suppression, and gerrymandering.
Then what do we call ourselves now? Corporatocracy? Autocracy? Oligarchy? Plutocracy? Theocracy? Monarchy? It’s up for grabs!
Allan MacDonald
New London