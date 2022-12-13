Democrat delegation failed to protect our NH primary status
To the Editor: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has announced that she is going to protect New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status. The voters of New Hampshire need to be aware of political rhetoric vs what she actually does.
Are we led to believe that she knew nothing about this before the recent election? It is also interesting, but not surprising, that recently elected Sen. Maggie Hassan has nothing to say as she is now in office for six more years.
Would the issue of changing the primary date have been an issue for Senator Hassan?
Senator Shaheen and Senator Hassan should be in contact with the Democratic National Committee now. They should be in contact with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. This should be a team effort similar to when they posted both their faces on the same political billboard not too long ago. Platitudes will serve absolutely no purpose for the residents of New Hampshire.
It will be interesting to watch this play out, however it does not look too promising. Republican Governor Chris Sununu is probably the last line of defense. Has the governor been contacted by our U.S. senators with a pledge of support? This is a simple question that requires an answer now.