Are NH elections fair? Perception vs. reality

To the Editor: The iconic Andy Warhol once noted that perception precedes reality. When considering the current system of campaign finance — generally, and whether it serves public policy or public sentiment — it is reasonable to be skeptical.

Friday, February 10, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Monday, February 06, 2023

Letter: Obituary was very well done

To the Editor:  Wow, what an obituary! In Thursday's New Hampshire Union Leader an obituary about Rita Lambert was the best  I've ever read. It was written with lots of love and in a very interesting manner. I enjoyed it fully and I believe the person who wrote it should get a reward for the…