Senators are wrong for NH on issue after issue

To the Editor: Is it my imagination or have New Hampshire’s two United States senators been wrong on every major issue facing us as American citizens?

The Democratic-controlled Senate, under the direction of Chuck Schumer from New York, voted to defund the police. Does this mean that in New Hampshire there will be an effort to reduce police protection in cities like Manchester and Portsmouth? We know that most of the police budget provides for salaries so you be the judge. Has anyone asked either of these two a direct question regarding this concern?

The majority of voters across the country view immigration as the most important issue now facing the nation. Where are the people flooding into the country going? Have either of our two senators provided any information in light of the fact that millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to support this effort?

These two senators, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, have been proponents of spending six trillion dollars to fund programs that have absolutely nothing to do with infrastructure. The American people want infrastructure maintained but not silly open-ended programs that will bankrupt the country. This is not the American way and certainly not the New Hampshire way.

Someone needs to approach Sen. Hassan, who will soon be up for reelection, and ask questions that demand clear answers.

KENNETH L. BOWERS

Wolfeboro

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
