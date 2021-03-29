Out-of-state students should be vaccinated
To the Editor: I am dismayed at Governor Chris Sununu’s decision to deny access to the COVID vaccine to out-of-state students who attend college in New Hampshire. There are thousands of college students who live in my community and their ability to contract or transmit the virus has absolutely nothing to do with the location of their hometown. The coronavirus doesn’t care where students went to high school or where their parents live.
Students whose families live out of state should not be discriminated against. They are my neighbors; I pass them in the grocery store, on the sidewalk, and in the post office. Their protection from the virus is our community’s protection from the virus. We are all in this together, Governor Sununu.
NANCY LAMBERT
Durham