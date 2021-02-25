Outdoor recreation under threat on Concord marsh
To the Editor: Don’t believe the lies about Hoit Road Marsh! The complaints about OHRVs are coming from a couple of very recent transplants from out of state. The marsh is wholly contained in one square mile of public land. They don’t want you to know that it is a rural, isolated, state-owned wildlife management area; they want it to be their private nature preserve, not to be shared.
They don’t want ice fisherman to use ATVs. They don’t want ATVs to plow the ice for skaters. They are waging a disinformation campaign. They know there has never been motorcycle racing on the ice, but they are trying to demonize the Ice Riders, who were infrequent recreational riders.
They don’t want you to know that eleven homeowners who live closer submitted sworn notarized affidavits, subject to the penalty for perjury, that they couldn’t hear the Ice Riders inside their houses, and if they could hear them outside their houses it wasn’t very loud. The complainers have made many false, wild and fantastical accusations: windows rattling, flood lights at night, and Zamboni machines; but none under oath.
JOHN MESICK
Loudon