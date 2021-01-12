Outraged that politicians are skipping the line for vaccine

To the Editor: I can’t speak to the whole country, but I can speak to the citizens of New Hampshire through you.

I’m outraged that our congressional delegation took a COVID-19 vaccination away from front line workers in New Hampshire. They took it away from doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMS personnel, fire and police. They took it away from people in high risk groups, like those with asthma or COPD. They took it away from folks in assisted living or other senior congregations. Their behavior suggest that they think they are more important.

It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, conservative, liberal, wealthy or not, healthy or not, you should be outraged at their behavior and you should let them know. They should resign because their action was not leadership, it was selfish and elitist.

JOHN WATKINS

Hudson

