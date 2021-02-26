Over-the-counter rape kit ban in jeopardy
To the Editor: A bill to repeal the ban of over-the-counter rape kits is back on the table after survivors worked tirelessly last year to close the door on this issue. Legislators spoke overwhelmingly in favor of banning these kits and took great strides to protect survivors. It’s unconscionable that survivors must once again share their stories to validate what was a clear-cut decision.
Survivors deserve comprehensive medical care by experts at no cost, something that has long been available in New Hampshire. Sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) are registered nurses certified in collecting forensic evidence. It’s an erroneous misconception that survivors must report to law enforcement to qualify for an exam; survivors can remain anonymous, elect only certain parts of the exam, and stop at any time.
Further, SANEs provide referrals for essential follow-up medical care. A store-bought kit can’t do that.
Instead, these at-home kits shift 100% of the responsibility to survivors. They present false hope to survivors who alone try to collect and preserve evidence of crime, only to learn that it cannot be used in court. By offering these kits, survivors are more vulnerable to scrutiny and blame. Every decision they make will be dissected by the defense, causing further re-traumatization.
Granite Staters, why do we ever want to put survivors in that situation? The most impactful thing we can do is stand with survivors and educate our communities about the best resources available.
I urge you to call your state senators to oppose Senate Bill 65. Survivors deserve better.
BRIAN HARLOW
Concord