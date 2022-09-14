To the Editor: HB 1454 is the bill that will help ensure that any new landfills built in New Hampshire are built in locations that minimize risk of contamination of our water bodies and drinking water supplies from PFAS and other toxic chemicals.
HB 1454 passed in both the House and Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. Governor Chris Sununu’s veto was a disappointment; his veto message was extremely unconvincing, with arguments that seem to come straight from the solid waste industry’s talking points.
HB 1454 is a simple bill that would cost the state nothing, help protect our tourism economy, and most importantly it will help avoid more communities from suffering PFAS contamination.
Please take a few minutes to look at CBS News’ recent piece on the dangers of PFAS contamination (bit.ly/3Dljaup), and please pay attention to the Maine dairy farmer that worries that he let down generations of his ancestors that worked that land.
Our representatives have a chance to do the right thing. Overriding the veto of HB 1454 will help prevent another PFAS contamination disaster in our state. Legislators can help assure it doesn’t happen under their watch and doesn’t affect their constituents.
As a business owner in the Manchester area, I take great pride in our state. It’s not too much to ask for the Legislature to put the health and welfare of New Hampshire residents above the self-interest of the solid waste industry.