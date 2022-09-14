Override HB 1454 veto to protect NH water

To the Editor: HB 1454 is the bill that will help ensure that any new landfills built in New Hampshire are built in locations that minimize risk of contamination of our water bodies and drinking water supplies from PFAS and other toxic chemicals.

