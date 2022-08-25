To the Editor: I would like to invite you to join us for “Veto Override Day” on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., a rally at the State House in Concord. Let’s greet our state representatives and senators to urge them to support the override of the governor’s veto of HB 1454. Please wear blue clothing to show your support for clean water. Bring a sign, bring a friend and join us to strengthen environmental protections for water in New Hampshire!
HB 1454 is a common sense, science-based bill that would greatly improve setback requirements when siting a future landfill near a body of water, based on groundwater flow and travel time. Today’s landfill siting setback is only 200 feet, the equivalent of a Mac Jones 65-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass!
This bill came about to address a real threat we face today in Dalton, as Casella Waste Systems of Vermont wants to build a massive regional landfill, a home for millions of tons of out-of-state trash, right next pristine Forest Lake. What could go wrong with that idea?
We can stop this from happening with the passage of HB 1454 into law. The attorney for the now-dormant project admitted that their chosen site next to Forest Lake would not meet the new safety standards established by HB 1454. We can stop this terrible landfill project by strengthening much-needed environmental protections, for the benefit of our children and theirs.
To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy. It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…