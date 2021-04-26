Packing Supreme Court is an unvarnished power grab
To the Editor: In the last 200 years, there have been only six other presidents elected with a smaller percentage of votes than President Joe Biden. The Senate is evenly split and the House has a difference of less than 7. Needless to say that our country is split in half. Now should be a time of reunification as promised by our President. What we have instead is an attempt to unbalance the power in our country by packing the United States Supreme Court. Instead of trying to find a middle ground, we have them trying to force their ideology onto a country that is almost evenly divided.
In 1937, F.D.R. also tried to pack the Supreme Court. Thankfully his fellow Democrats at the time put a stop to this (70-20) and even went so far as to call it unconstitutional. If drastically increasing the Supreme Court was a bad idea in 1937 then why is it a good idea now?
With the nation so evenly split politically, what kind of reprisal could the Republicans claim as fair play the next time they are in power?
Is this really the direction we want our country to go? If one party packs the court and then the other tries to “unpack the court” by adding to more judges, it won’t take long before the Supreme Court is bloated and inefficient. Where do our freedoms go when the Supreme Court becomes too unwieldy to protect us? Who then shields us when our rights are violated?
JASON SANK
Newmarket