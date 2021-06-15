Paige lives on in memories of the kindness she shared
To the Editor: They say “only the good die young” and Paige Parkinson’s passing is just another tragic example of this phrase coming true.
When I heard the news, for a moment I couldn’t believe it was real. Paige was one of the kindest people that I had ever met and the huge outpouring of condolences and memories about Paige on Facebook confirms that a lot of people think the same.
When my brother was paralyzed in an accident while playing football, Paige was always there to ask me how I was doing and was just there for me in general.
Even though we grew apart over the years I still had those memories of her support in my mind as clear as the days that they happened. I didn’t know Paige as well or for as long as a lot of people, but the memories I do have of her remind me of how kind and selfless a person she was.
Paige was always there to try and bring a friend up or brighten their day. Her passing is a tragedy and she will not soon be forgotten.
CHANDLER DOUCETTE
Meredith Drive, Nashua