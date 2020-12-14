Pages falling out of your newspaper? What a disaster

To the Editor: Either you are closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge or maybe you are unaware of the caliber of disaster indicated by pages falling out of your newspapers. You have trouble my friend, yes I say trouble. That’s trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with P and that stands for paper.

I carefully handle my newspaper and avoid such a disaster. If pages falling out is the biggest concern in someone’s life I envy them.

JOE HUBISZ

Bradford

