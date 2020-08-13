Pandemic silver lining is more rural broadband
To the Editor: I have found one silver lining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been talking for years about the need to expand high speed internet access in the rural communities. There have been many bills in the Legislature dealing with different ways of getting broadband delivered to the unserved, and underserved communities and we have been making progress.
This week, Governor Chris Sununu made a significant announcement; “this is about the last mile, the actual hookup to the property for that broadband access that everyone should have,” funds from the federal CARES Act will be made available to connect over 3,000 properties to high speed internet.
In Senate District 8 the following towns will benefit: Deering, Hillsborough, Springfield, Stoddard and Washington. Negotiations are underway for other areas as well.
I am glad to see something really good coming out of this pandemic.
RUTH WARD
Stoddard