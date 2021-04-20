Pandemic’s silver lining

To the Editor: Your coverage of the post-pandemic workplace reminds me of the years I spent commuting in my “little tin coffin,” just so that I could be physically in the office. The earlier I arrived and the longer I stayed the better. The face-time ethic was inviolable.

I had a staff job that didn’t require much office presence, yet I was dinged for lateness, as if work could only be done on clock time. It was a factory model applied to the office. One boss even told me that by the time I arrived others had been “on the job” for two or three hours as if we were on a construction job, not at a corporate HQ.

The commute/face-time ethic was and is dehumanizing, infantilizing (telling you where you have to be and when), and wasteful of the most valuable thing we have: time.

I always wondered what could break the irrational persistence of the face-time ethic and now I know: a pandemic.

I am glad to see all kinds of work being re-evaluated. Even business dress codes are being modified now.

My experience has been that a common physical location is not required for a host of jobs. To the contrary, what takes place when people are officed together is gossip, chatter, and politics — human tendencies that flourish in a face-to-face environment.

This will be on my short list of things that are better because of the pandemic.

ALAN M. PERLMAN

Rindge

Monday, April 19, 2021
