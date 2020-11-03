Pappas has delivered for NH people
To the Editor: I am writing this letter in support of Chris Pappas for re-election to Congress. Chris has dedicated his time in public service to putting people before politics and delivering opportunities to families in every community across our state. From creating new jobs and confronting the opioid crisis to ensuring the delivery of quality affordable health care for every Granite Stater, Chris earned a reputation as a results-driven leader long before his election to Congress.
Chris ran for Congress to put the people of New Hampshire first and advocate for us in Washington. He knows that our economy and our current leadership are tilted toward special interests and big donors. He works every day for the people, communities and businesses that make New Hampshire the best state to call home.
During his first term in Congress, Pappas has sponsored legislation to support New Hampshire’s small businesses, improve access to affordable health care for Granite Staters, get our veterans the benefits they have earned, combat the opioid epidemic, and protect our drinking water.
Chris serves on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, focused on holding the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for providing the highest standard of care and services to our nation’s veterans.
Chris also serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he is working to deliver transformational investments in New Hampshire’s roads, bridges, highways, airports and rail systems.
Please vote for Chris Pappas!
JERRY BOYER
Bedford