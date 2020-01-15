Pappas excels
To the Editor: Some people take a while to get the hang of a new job. Now, my 1st Congressional District Congressman Chris Pappas has excelled since day one.
Chris continues to work hard for us to this day, and I am thoroughly impressed in all that he has accomplished in such a short period of time.
He saved us nearly $40 million in federal highway funding, stood up for our veterans, fought to lower the cost of prescription drugs and so much more.
Even with a Republican-controlled Senate and a Republican President, Chris was able to get several pieces of his legislation signed into law.
And all of this in just his first year in office!
Chris has shown that reaching across the aisle is the way to get work done for Granite Staters. And he’s been able to do so without compromising his progressive values.
And, throughout it all, Chris has remained true to his roots.
Both available as well as accountable to all of us in the 1st CD, there have been town halls and roundtable conversations across the state — great constituent service. Both Manchester and Dover offices are open for us to share ideas with the staff and when Chris is home from D.C., Chris cares what we have to say and he values our input. A champion in this Congress, I am proud to support Chris Pappas.
GARRY HAWORTH
Claire Street, Manchester