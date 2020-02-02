Pappas is exemplary
As New Hampshire natives, we look for true leadership from our Representatives and for our leaders to represent our values. Chris Pappas has been nothing but exemplary in this regard, holding his constituents’ values close to his own. Whether it has been fighting for the Equality Act, supporting healthcare coverage to end the opioid epidemic, or standing up for Climate Justice, Congressman Pappas has been the voice of his Constituents within Washington.
On July 30th, Chris decided to support the House inquiry regarding impeachment. Over the past three years our democracy has been under attack and Congressman Pappas has actively stood up for us Granite State voters. Here, in New Hampshire, it is personal for us because we are a close community within the 1st Congressional District. We elected Congressman Pappas to protect our freedoms and since our President has decided to not do that, we have all been looking toward our local leaders to do just that.
Chris Pappas took a bold stance, he acted on his honest beliefs, and is allowing our government to be given back to the hands of the people. With his and his colleagues’ decision, we can finally begin working on the issues that affect us day in and day out. I look forward to electing Chris back to Congress for a second term to continue his fight for justice and equality on all issues.
Jacob Capistran
Bedford