To the Editor: Congressman Pappas has an amazing track record of working across the aisle. Chris puts aside partisan labels and works hard to improve the lives of Granite Staters above all else.
Chris has worked with Republicans on issues like infrastructure, transportation, protecting the environment, and improving care for veterans. More than half of the bills Congressman Pappas has sponsored have been bipartisan. Congressman Pappas has worked hard to bring in Republicans on 56% of his legislation.
When Chris ran for Congress in 2018, he carried several Republican towns, including Bedford, Hooksett, and Merrimack. That’s because people know they can count on Chris to be their advocate, no matter what their party affiliation is. Chris Pappas is a dedicated member of Congress who puts his constituents first. Now and always he has been steadfast and devoted to improving the lives of Granite Staters.