Pappas has our backs, we should have his

To the Editor: Donald Trump’s conservatives on the Supreme Court have it wrong when it comes to gun ownership. They erroneously choose to ignore that the Constitutional right to bear arms came into being in the context of raising militias for the common defense. Today, we have the military and law enforcement to carry out this function. Apparently, these jurists are only strict constructionists when it suits their ideological purposes.

