To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”

It has always been Chris’s highest priority to do whatever he can to protect his constituents, and on this issue, he has been no different. Earlier this week, Chris delivered an address to Congress urging them to pass legislation to combat the coronavirus. Both the House and Senate have voted in favor of such a bill, and President Trump is expected to sign this legislation

Chris is taking the coronavirus very seriously and I trust him to make the right decisions that will keep us safe. In spite of the anxiety the crisis has caused, I feel calm knowing that Chris and the rest of the federal delegation have our backs.

Melanie Burger

Nelson Street, Dover

Saturday, March 07, 2020
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shaheen stands up for abortion access

  • Updated

To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mourning Massachusetts

  • Updated

To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.

Sunday, March 01, 2020