To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”
It has always been Chris’s highest priority to do whatever he can to protect his constituents, and on this issue, he has been no different. Earlier this week, Chris delivered an address to Congress urging them to pass legislation to combat the coronavirus. Both the House and Senate have voted in favor of such a bill, and President Trump is expected to sign this legislation
Chris is taking the coronavirus very seriously and I trust him to make the right decisions that will keep us safe. In spite of the anxiety the crisis has caused, I feel calm knowing that Chris and the rest of the federal delegation have our backs.
Melanie Burger
Nelson Street, Dover
Saturday, March 07, 2020
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?
To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.