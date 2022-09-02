To the Editor: Earlier this month, my family decided to go on an impromptu vacation to Montreal. What we didn’t realize is that my mother had let her passport expire. The next morning, I called the national passport hotline to try to get an appointment and, after spending two hours on hold, were told nothing was available for the next week within many hours drive, and we were traveling in four days. I decided to contact Rep. Chris Pappas’s office, to see if they could help. I was quickly connected with Rep. Pappas’s constituent service team and they got right to work. Within about an hour they were able to reach out to the U.S. State Department and get us an in-person appointment to get a new passport the next day.
We are very lucky to have a congressman like Rep. Pappas, who puts together a team that provides excellent constituent services. While some run for Congress to become famous and get on TV, in Chris Pappas we have a congressman who puts his constituents’ needs first. This is why I am excited to vote to re-elect Chris for another term this November.
To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…