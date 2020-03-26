Congressman Pappas stands tall for veterans
To the Editor: Congressman Pappas puts us veterans first and has been working hard to improve the VA. Whether it’s been addressing the VA’s retaliatory culture toward whistleblowers or combating the backlogs in the system, Chris has always ensured that our voices are heard.
Currently, the VA owes health care providers millions of dollars for the care they’ve given to veterans. Because of this, many hospitals have stopped providing necessary care to many veterans. This is an emergency that has been going on for many years. And I am grateful to Chris Pappas for fighting to hold the VA accountable.
Congressman Pappas recently spoke with members of the New Hampshire Hospital Association and Manchester VA to help discover what resources are best suited to solving this problem. Additionally, Chris led the writing of a letter to the VA that necessitated they come up with a plan to pay back health care providers. Chris has successfully brought veterans, providers, and the VA to the table to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.
As a veteran myself, I can say with authority that Congressman Pappas has proven time and time again that he has our best interests at heart.
MICHAEL LOPEZ
Woodbury Street, Manchester