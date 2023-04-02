‘Parental Bill of Rights’ more declaration of fear

To the Editor: SB 272, known as the “Parental Bill of Rights,” will come before the New Hampshire House of Representatives on April 18. SB 272 strives to ensure that schools do not expose students to educational topics, health matters, or extracurricular activities that make their parents nervous. This bill would empower parents to sue school personnel alleged to have overstepped the boundaries of forbidden topics, or to have inadequately informed parents about their child’s activities.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023