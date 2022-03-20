To the Editor: Regarding the op-ed Stacy Esposito and Harvey Feldmen, “Conversion therapy is harmful,” I urge moms and dads of gender-confused girls to be wary of experts who tell them their daughters are at risk of suicide if they don’t fast-track them down a path of puberty blockers, wrong-sex hormones, and the removal of healthy body parts. There are no long-term studies that show that puberty blockers such as Lupron are safe or reversible, and a major law firm is researching adverse effects of puberty blocking medication on transgender minors.
Although advocates of affirmative therapy will tell you that regret is extremely rare, thousands of members of the detransition subreddit page discuss living with infertility, the inability to breastfeed, permanently lowered voices, body hair, premature menopause, chemical castration, and lives of regret because of choices they made when they were too young to give informed consent to their therapists’ bad advice. They also discuss how therapists affirmed trans identities without looking into underlying conditions, such as autism or PTSD.
Our therapy ban only allows affirmative therapy, so I hope therapists have the courage and compassion to disobey it. I also encourage parents of confused children to read Abigail Shrier’s “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” to hear a different perspective.