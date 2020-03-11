Censure for Schumer

To the Editor: Dear Senator Shaheen, a motion was submitted to your ethics committee to censure Senator Schumer on his threats to and inciting violence against U.S. Supreme Court Justices. What are you going to do about this crime?

Steven Bush

Nottingham

Letter: Pappas protecting NH from coronavirus

To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

