To the Editor: Dear Senator Shaheen, a motion was submitted to your ethics committee to censure Senator Schumer on his threats to and inciting violence against U.S. Supreme Court Justices. What are you going to do about this crime?
Help addicts survive release from prison
Article 3 in Raymond a threat to property rights
To the Editor: Vote yes on Raymond Warrant Article 26 to designate Old Fremont Road as a scenic road.
To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.
To the Editor: For more than 12 years, I have been explaining what the Free State Project is and isn’t. Anyone who is still confused must surely be acting in bad faith.
To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.
To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
What ‘s a sanctuary city?
Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
