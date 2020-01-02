Party over country
To the Editor: I was recently trolled in an online debate. I was raving about President Trump’s booming economy and the fact that there’s record employment numbers, wage gains for women, people of color, and blue-collar workers. The troll invoked their disgusting identity politics and reminded me that this was the Democrat base. My response was; “fantastic perhaps they will finally realize that Republicans want them to succeed, Democrats only want their vote.” To prove this point, just 6 months ago Democrats and their allies in the fake-news media were hoping for a pre-election recession, a clear indicator that they’re putting party before country.
Putting party over country is exactly what NH’s all Democrat congressional delegation are doing. These partisans spent the whole year trying to reverse the will of the people with a Marxist-style unAmerican impeachment, totally absent of any sense of fairness. These partisans spent little to no time representing the people of NH. In November, we the people of NH have the chance to cast our own impeachment vote and remove Shaheen, Kuster, and Pappas from office and replace them with people who’ll actually represent the people of NH and respect the will of the people.
With the scary clown car show crossing NH we are getting a good look at how extreme their party is. In fact, the frontrunner who thinks he is above the law, is so error prone that his campaign restricts his campaign appearances. No-show Joe often doesn’t even know what state he’s campaigning in.
VAN MOSHER
Bow