Patients should treat our nurses with more respect
To the Editor: Working in health care isn’t for everyone. I found my passion in nursing because I loved the idea of being able to help individuals when they need it the most. I absolutely love working as a nursing assistant, but there are alarming safety concerns when on the job. While working in the health care profession, workers expect to be verbally assaulted at least once per month by a patient and I have heard too many stories to count on physical and sexual assault that occurs in the health care setting. The reasoning most people give is the patients are sick and that is why they act a certain way, but no physical illness should take away basic respect that you give a person that is caring for you.
In October 2021, N.H. Healthcare Violence Prevention Group conducted a study on nursing workplace violence. Out of the 244 healthcare workers that participated in the survey, 73 percent claimed they experienced harassment in the workplace in the past six months. This included verbal, physical, and sexual harassment.
Currently, there are no laws that are protecting nurses from the violence they experience regularly. I believe that there should be a law that allows health care workers to charge individuals of a right mind with assault if they commit acts of violence while staying in the hospital. If we can protect our health care workers through law, and continually support their well-being, then they will be able to provide the highest quality of care to all their patients.