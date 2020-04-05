Pause pandemic politics
To the Editor: We are in the middle of a dangerous time for our country, the virus spreads rapidly at an unexpected pace. We stay 6 feet from all whom we connect with at grocery and drug stores and wash our hands more frequently than ever. We are all in the same boat, rich, poor, Republican and Democrat.
Although most of us listen to the governor and the president, and try our best to follow their requests, there are some who stoop to the typical partisan caterwauling.
If it was ever the time for unity, this is it. It is fine to offer options that get the economy moving or use existing drugs to alleviate some of the symptoms
But to try and blame the president or elected officials for the pandemic is not only unproductive, it is downright stupid, We can postmortem the response and good and bad outcomes when we are out of the woods. Right now we need to concentrate on staying healthy and getting those infected back to wellness.
WIN HUTCHINSON
Orange Street, Manchester