Paying too much for power isn’t very green
To the Editor: Why does NH have some of the highest electricity rates in the country?
To hear Gov. Chris Sununu talk about it you’d think it is because we don’t burn enough fossil fuels. He says using renewables like wind and solar will increase costs. The truth is that his support of the fossil fuel industry is the cause of increased cost and bad for our health as well.
We have the highest costs because we have the highest “peak demand.” which is the way utilities calculate transmission fees. High transmission fees are the reason why New Hampshire has the highest rates in New England.
What do other states that have lower rates do differently? They encourage renewable energy like wind and solar that are now cheaper than most fossil fuels. They expand net metering and encourage efficiency, which reduces peak transmission and lowers cost, as well as improves public health such as reducing rates of asthma in children. As someone with chronic respiratory issues that means a lot to me.
This is why I strongly support Dan Feltes for governor. As vice chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Dan has led the efforts to advance clean energy jobs, and to reduce energy costs for New Hampshire families and businesses. He has sponsored legislation to expand net metering in New Hampshire, unlock our solar energy potential by increasing New Hampshire’s renewable portfolio standards, and invest in energy efficiency since the cheapest unit of energy is the one you don’t use.
MICHAEL DOWE
Gilford