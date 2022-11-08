Don’t you hate potholes?

To the Editor: Imagine how much more difficult your commute would be if roads weren’t plowed or a bridge collapsed that you regularly cross. What are you willing to spend to keep roads drivable?

Letter: Republican voting Democrat

To the Editor: I am a life-long Republican who has rarely voted for a Democrat. This election, I'm voting for two: Maggie Hassan for Senate, and Annie Kuster for Congress. Both have served New Hampshire well. Both have been responsive to my concerns as a constituent, and a Republican. Both h…