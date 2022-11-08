Don’t you hate potholes?
To the Editor: Imagine how much more difficult your commute would be if roads weren’t plowed or a bridge collapsed that you regularly cross. What are you willing to spend to keep roads drivable?
Don’t you hate potholes?
To the Editor: Imagine how much more difficult your commute would be if roads weren’t plowed or a bridge collapsed that you regularly cross. What are you willing to spend to keep roads drivable?
Of the price you pay per gallon of gas, only 18 cents goes to federal taxes and another 22 cents goes to New Hampshire taxes. All the tax money gets spent making our roads safer.
Also, the federal gas tax hasn’t changed since 1993 while the state tax has stayed the same since 2014. Gas taxes are not the reason you’re paying more at the pump.
Most of the gas price goes toward production and distribution. About 40 cents per gallon, though, ends up in corporate bank accounts.
Corporate profits are fine within reasonable limits. However, a billionaire buying his third mansion or a Titanic-sized megayacht doesn’t make your life better in any way (unlike the taxes that improve roads you drive). When was the last time a billionaire invited you over?
Investing in the stock market lets you share in corporate profits, right? Take a single penny out of the 40 in the profit pile and cut it into ten-million pieces. Just one of those nubbins of nothing is your share of that profit. The rest fills the accounts of those siphoning up more money in a single day than you earn in a lifetime.
How do you want your money used, maintaining your roads or buying a billionaire’s golden toilet?
AARON BAKER
Pembroke
Big Brothers, Big Sisters event raised $75,000
Election deniers have no place representing NH
Bolduc will get to work draining the swamp
To the Editor: I am a life-long Republican who has rarely voted for a Democrat. This election, I'm voting for two: Maggie Hassan for Senate, and Annie Kuster for Congress. Both have served New Hampshire well. Both have been responsive to my concerns as a constituent, and a Republican. Both h…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.