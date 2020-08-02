Medicaid dental care veto was short sighted

To the Editor: On July 29, Governor Chris Sununu vetoed House Bill 250 that would have provided dental benefits to New Hampshire Medicaid recipients stating that “he cannot support the bill at this time” because of the loss of $11 million from the general fund at a time of COVID state revenue deficits, which would result in having to cut $11 million in existing services.

This seems logical until you realize that the New Hampshire’s Medicaid program pays almost $10 milllion annually in emergency department visits for Medicaid patients with dental problems and that untreated dental problems lead to another $10 million in Medicaid expenditures for secondary complication of dental infections including: heart disease, gum disease, low birth weight pregnancies, and potentially life-threatening infections from poor dental hygiene.

In other words, failure to provide preventive dental services in the highest risk groups ends up costing the state (and its taxpayers) more.

I hope in the future that the governor will work with his healthcare experts to make return on investment (ROI) calculations for state entitlement programs so that he can make decisions that benefit both the most vulnerable among us and hard-working taxpayers who will bear the burden of his uninformed decisions

JON BURROUGHS

Glen

