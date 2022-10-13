To the Editor: The case for nonpartisanship is deeply etched.
According to Senate.gov, “No Senate tradition has been more steadfastly maintained than the annual reading of President George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address. In this letter to ‘Friends and Citizens,’ Washington warned that the forces of geographical sectionalism, political factionalism, and interference by foreign powers in the nation’s domestic affairs threatened the stability of the republic. He urged Americans to subordinate sectional jealousies to common national interests.”
The way I see it, we are living a prophetic hypocrisy, counterintuitive to the very words delivered by Washington, who warned against the state of the nation we currently embody.
My family moved to New Hampshire 20 years ago because of the freedom it embodies. The rise of a third party, via solicited recruitment, has not made the state more free, but virtually the opposite. The beauty of hyperlocal politics is that positions of public service are sought in a nonpartisan fashion. There is no declaration of party affiliation when seeking a seat on a select board or as a town clerk. It is the individual’s merits that are drawn upon, not the talking points of “for profit” political organizations.
Today’s political apparatus is more akin to getting paid to gin up political outrage, as opposed to governance and public service. People over party should be the norm and not the exception. Country over party should be the cornerstone of all American political thought.