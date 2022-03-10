Perilous times require more common sense not blather
To the Editor: During these perilous times, we need both political parties to take their lead from their best people and to reject dangerous ideas. Democrats must abandon the more extreme tenets of the Green New Deal, and Republicans should denounce former President Donald Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin, as well as Trump’s baggage from January 6, 2021.
We must embrace energy independence and stop buying Russian oil. Let’s listen to the wise counsel of statesmen like Sen. Mitt Romney, who warned of Russian aggression, and to Sen. Joe Manchin, who promotes rational energy and fiscal policies.
Devotees of Donald Trump can heed the advice of former Vice President Mike Pence to get Trump’s best policies without his personality flaws or his obsession with his election loss. Strong Democrats should be willing to criticize President Joe Biden when he’s ineffective or wrong. They must also disavow the radicalism of “The Squad” and be open to the conservative principles of spending limits, law and order, secure borders, and peace through strength.
If both parties were less partisan and used more common sense, this could go a long way toward improving our national security, personal safety, and standard of living during these difficult times.