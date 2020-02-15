To the Editor: We support Pete Buttigieg for President and could not be more proud of his finish in the first-in-the-nation primary. As the Presidential race moves on to other states, we are focused on N.H. and the upcoming election for governor, in which we are thrilled to support Andru Volinsky.
The qualities that drew us to Pete also keep us firmly in Andru’s camp. Andru works from a core set of values and carefully examines all sides of an issue to make a decision that best represents all concerned. As an executive councilor, Andru maintains transparency when making decisions. While he officially represents District 2, we have always found him open to, and appreciative of, input from all districts across the state, including our own District 4. As governor, Andru will continue to fight for the environment, access to education, fair wages and equal rights for everyone.
We fully support Andru Volinsky for governor and hope you will join us.
June Trisciani
and Jeffrey Rogers
Magnolia Road, Manchester