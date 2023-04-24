To the Editor: After every mass shooting there are always many horrific pictures. One in particular from the event in Nashville on March 27, 2023, still haunts me three weeks later. It was taken by Nicole Hester of The Tennessean. There’s no blood or anything similarly gruesome. It’s simply a picture of an extremely terrified child on a school bus the day of the shooting. This picture appeared in countless newspapers across the country. Search for it and look at it. It appeared on the front page of the Union Leader on March 28. Should the Union Leader opt to print this letter, I hope that they see fit to publish the picture again at the same time.
If you can look at that picture and not be moved there is something wrong with you. This is what we are doing to our children.
This picture should be the background or desktop picture on the phones, tablets and computers of every member of Congress from both parties. This should be mandatory until members of Congress get off their behinds and do something about this problem that we have in America and which no other developed country has.
Here’s an additional message to Republicans: Stop worrying about books having an impact on children and start worrying about the guns that are causing very real physical and mental harm.
To the Editor: PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…
To the Editor: Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.