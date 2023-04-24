A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School, following a mass shooting in Nashville

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School, following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

 NICOLE HESTER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo captured child’s horror at mass shooting

To the Editor: After every mass shooting there are always many horrific pictures. One in particular from the event in Nashville on March 27, 2023, still haunts me three weeks later. It was taken by Nicole Hester of The Tennessean. There’s no blood or anything similarly gruesome. It’s simply a picture of an extremely terrified child on a school bus the day of the shooting. This picture appeared in countless newspapers across the country. Search for it and look at it. It appeared on the front page of the Union Leader on March 28. Should the Union Leader opt to print this letter, I hope that they see fit to publish the picture again at the same time.

