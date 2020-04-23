Distant, but not remote
To the Editor: During COVID-19, we need physical distancing of at least six feet, not social distancing. Social contact with family, friends, and neighbors is important for our emotional well-being.
Good emotional health stimulates our immune system to fight the coronavirus, according to Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General. Social distancing and isolation, on the other hand, can lead to depression, resentment, and even suicide.
We stay home except to get food while wearing face masks. We find, however, that we have had closer relations with our neighbors. They even get us extra food when they go shopping, dropping them by our door. We keep in contact with them, friends, and family with phone calls, email and Zoom.
When we take our daily walk, we often run into neighbors enjoying the same thing. We stop to have a short friendly conversation, while maintaining a distance of at least six feet.
We’re thankful we are both 84 and still healthy.
PAUL AND GINNY CARR
Bedford