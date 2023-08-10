To the Editor: Di Lothrop’s August 8 op-ed is remarkable for its surplus of far-right rhetoric and scarcity of facts. She claims that Trump made no effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, but merely “challenged” it. She might want to read the federal indictment that lays out, in detail, exactly how Trump tried to undermine the election results and cling to power.
It makes clear that Trump knew he’d lost the election when he set out to overturn the results. He tried to deceive officials in seven battleground states into subverting the true election results and throwing out electoral votes for Biden. Trump and his co-conspirators tried to organize fake slates of electors in those states and transmit false election certificates to Congress. Then they tried to pressure Justice Department officials to deceive state officials into invalidating legitimate election results.
Trump and his cronies next tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to fraudulently alter election results during the congressional certification vote on 1-6-2021. Even after Trump’s deluded followers attacked the U.S. Capitol that day, injuring 120 police officers and threatening to hang Pence, Trump called lawmakers to persuade them, based on claims of election fraud he knew were false, to delay the certification vote.
All New Hampshire voters should read this eye-popping document. Yes, Trump is innocent until proven guilty. But if half of the allegations in the indictment are true, Trump is the worst political criminal in U.S. history. Lothrop claims MAGA is “truth.” In fact, it’s a big steaming pile of lies.