Pile of lies

To the Editor: Di Lothrop’s August 8 op-ed is remarkable for its surplus of far-right rhetoric and scarcity of facts. She claims that Trump made no effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, but merely “challenged” it. She might want to read the federal indictment that lays out, in detail, exactly how Trump tried to undermine the election results and cling to power.

 
 
 
 