To the Editor: On Thursday Jan.16 the front page of the Union Leader featured a color photograph titled “Historic delivery at the Capitol.” It was about the delivery of the articles of impeachment.
There was no front page coverage of the equally important story about the historic signing of the phase-one trade deal with China. In fact, tThat story was “buried” on Page B3, the front of the business section, if you can call half a page a business section.
Many of your readers would have expected stories of this magnitude to be covered equally. Surprise!
In fact, tHere was other significant financial news of the day. The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 29,000 points for the first time Wednesday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index hit its second record high in three days.
Clearly, if you want unbiased news or the whole story you need to look elsewhere.
KATHY GIEBUTOWSKI
Greenland