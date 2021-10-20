To the Editor: Some have labeled the new law Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget and abortion bill. It is actually the Legislature’s budget. The governor would have had a difficult time vetoing the budget due to the new law. As far as I know, the governor’s initial budget didn’t have the abortion language.
The law allows any abortion to take place up to the first 6 months of a pregnancy. This includes the need due to rape, incest and the mother’s health. After 6 months, abortions are then allowed only to protect the life of the mother. There is language for ultrasounds (done frequently and a potential to change) to determine the age of the unborn child. It also makes it a crime for a doctor to conduct a late-term abortion unless it’s for the life of the mother. This law, like others, has penalties, including for doctors, if violated.
This New Hampshire law is the same as 43 other states. It is not the next Texas law, as represented by some in the press. The new law upsets both sides of the abortion issue. The left feels that one should be able to obtain an abortion at any time, the right feels the exact opposite.
The Planned Parenthood funding that was withheld was due to that organization’s failure to comply with the new law’s disclosure provision. Use of funds and facilities must be separated and accounted for. They didn’t do this when requesting money from the Executive Council.